Expired treasure troves

Was loaned a Mamiya C330 and a Yashica Mat 124G by a good friend of mine. His father's cameras. I noticed the C330 had a roll of film still inside, so I shot the rest (quickly and carelessly) just to get to the older pics and develop. Found portraits of his father and late mother on the negatives and they turned out very good. My friend loved the pics. Sometimes it's all worth it!