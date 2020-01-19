Previous
Sun gun effects by roblutz
93 / 365

Sun gun effects

Received a Sylvania sun gun from my in laws as a present yesterday.
It's halogen, can keep you warm in an ice age and is blinding bright. Caution: be careful with this one!
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
