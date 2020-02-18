Previous
The reach by roblutz
123 / 365

The reach

An attempt to get the cat off the swing set.
Put some 35mm in the yashica mat using adapters. Got some pretty bad burn in and most didn't develop. I liked this one though. Developed in used d76 and Kodak fixer. 1:1
Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
