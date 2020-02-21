Previous
Rest Room Seating, Coffee Cup Diner Pensacola by roblutz
Rest Room Seating, Coffee Cup Diner Pensacola

Took this pic while using the bathroom at Coffee Cup. Apparently it's a waiting chair: liked the brick.
Shot with expired fujifilm Superia 400 film using an Olympus Stylus Epic f2.8 camera
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
