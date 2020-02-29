Previous
Hull aboard by roblutz
133 / 365

Hull aboard

trashed boat in the woods on today's walk. The things we see out here....smh
Lens flare compliments of the Yashinon 50mm f1.7 on the Fuji XT-1, shot wide open
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
