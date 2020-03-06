Previous
Urbex Finds by roblutz
Urbex Finds

Found an abandoned house on my main commute on Sunday. Decided to explore and found a 56-60 Lincoln Premiere in the garage. Wanna do a photo-shoot inside this thing someday. This thing is a beast!
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
