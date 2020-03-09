Previous
72 Chevy c10 by roblutz
72 Chevy c10

Shot on a newly gifted to me Nikon el2 using expired superia 400 film.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
