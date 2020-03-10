Previous
spring redbud blooms by roblutz
144 / 365

spring redbud blooms

Liked the red and green blooms on the tree across the street. I take a pic of this every year. This year I shot the Nikon 50mm F1.4 with an adapter on the Fuji XT1
10th March 2020

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
