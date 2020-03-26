Previous
Next
No trespassing series by roblutz
160 / 365

No trespassing series

Testing the expired Fuji Superia 200 in the new Nikon EL2. Used the Nikkor 105mm F2.5 for this one. No edits at all after development
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise