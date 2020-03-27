Previous
Blue Angels impromptu Flyover by roblutz
161 / 365

Blue Angels impromptu Flyover

Had to get the camera ready quick as we didn't know the blue angels were on us until they were flying over. Shot with a Nikon EL2 and Nikor 105mm F2.5 Lens on expired fuji 200 Superia Film
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
