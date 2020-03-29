Sign up
163 / 365
No Bikes
Took a moto ride on Sunday with friends. Ended up riding 125 miles round trip to the north end of the county stopping at Bear Lake. Beautiful and fun day for it. social distancing from the rest of the world.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Rob Lutz
@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
Tags
harley
,
suzuki
,
bearlake
,
pigglywiggly
,
munsonmall
,
ruths
bkb in the city
Nice looking bikes
March 30th, 2020
