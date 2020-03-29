Previous
No Bikes by roblutz
163 / 365

No Bikes

Took a moto ride on Sunday with friends. Ended up riding 125 miles round trip to the north end of the county stopping at Bear Lake. Beautiful and fun day for it. social distancing from the rest of the world.
29th March 2020

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer.
bkb in the city
Nice looking bikes
March 30th, 2020  
