Previous
Next
Wildflowers by roblutz
167 / 365

Wildflowers

Shot on a Nikon EL2 with freshly rolled Ilford HP5.
Happy I was able to get my bulk roll of ilford
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great shot
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise