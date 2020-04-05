Previous
30daysofbiking day 5 by roblutz
170 / 365

30daysofbiking day 5

April is 30daysofbiking month. Ride your bike. Every day. Whether 100 feet or 100 miles. Just ride. Today's ride took me to this secret spot on the way to pickup the minivan from the shop.
5th April 2020

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
April 6th, 2020  
