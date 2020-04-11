Previous
Next
On riding... by roblutz
176 / 365

On riding...

Best time to ride is when there are fewer cars on the road due to restrictions. 140 mile round trip to Karick Lake.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise