Quonset hut in disguise...

Looming unexpectedly out of the mist, alone in a paddock - a lone quonset hut:



"After World War II, Australia embarked on a major program of immigration. Some 310,000 persons arrived in Australia in this period.The question of where to put them was solved by using military bases where they were housed in Quonset Huts.

More huts than were needed were bought, those surplus to requirements were sold off to the public.

The history and location of surviving huts has been the subject of an on-going research project."



It would be interesting to know if this one has been tagged!