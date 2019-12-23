Previous
Next
Quonset hut in disguise... by robz
Photo 1089

Quonset hut in disguise...

Looming unexpectedly out of the mist, alone in a paddock - a lone quonset hut:

"After World War II, Australia embarked on a major program of immigration. Some 310,000 persons arrived in Australia in this period.The question of where to put them was solved by using military bases where they were housed in Quonset Huts.
More huts than were needed were bought, those surplus to requirements were sold off to the public.
The history and location of surviving huts has been the subject of an on-going research project."

It would be interesting to know if this one has been tagged!
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise