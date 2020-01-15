Previous
Next
Spot metering #1 by robz
Photo 1112

Spot metering #1

It has taken a while for the little camera and me to reach an agreement - but once I found this setting I had him beaten! :)
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise