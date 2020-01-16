Sign up
Photo 1113
Spot metering #2
You've got to love old fashioned louvres - they let in so much light - and breeze.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2141
photos
98
followers
66
following
305% complete
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1109
720
721
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th December 2019 6:42am
