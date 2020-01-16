Previous
Next
Spot metering #2 by robz
Photo 1113

Spot metering #2

You've got to love old fashioned louvres - they let in so much light - and breeze.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise