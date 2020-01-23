Previous
Next
A little bit of Italy on The Granite Belt. by robz
Photo 1121

A little bit of Italy on The Granite Belt.

It has added a bit of cheer to a town which is quite depressed at the moment.
NO RAIN = NO CROPS = NO JOBS = NO MONEY =EVERYTHING SLOWS DOWN.......
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter H ace
That's a clever use of art, I can see how it would cheer you up.
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise