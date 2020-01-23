Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1121
A little bit of Italy on The Granite Belt.
It has added a bit of cheer to a town which is quite depressed at the moment.
NO RAIN = NO CROPS = NO JOBS = NO MONEY =EVERYTHING SLOWS DOWN.......
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2153
photos
98
followers
66
following
307% complete
View this month »
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
Latest from all albums
1118
723
1119
724
1120
1121
1122
725
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st January 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-15
Peter H
ace
That's a clever use of art, I can see how it would cheer you up.
January 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close