Previous
Next
Not even a generation ago... by robz
Photo 1127

Not even a generation ago...

I'm sure that some of you can remember the days of the telegrams - and the rude/funny ones read out at the reception by the best man. Now it's all done on Facebook - even down to "The Second List" of invited guests......
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise