Incredibly - one handed!

This was so much fun - it made me miss teaching just a little bit.These girls from a select private school in Brisbane were at the Water Exhibition. This exhibit was designed to give you an idea of the difficulty faced by species when they move from one medium to another - the physics of motion is suddenly changed enormously. The rings are on varying lengths of rope and free to swing randomly. The aim is to move from end of the room to the other without touching the floor. I had a go - got about 2 metres and looked sooo ungainly - then fell off.

I couldn't believe it when I saw one of the girls recording it all on her phone...