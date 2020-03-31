Sign up
Photo 1189
Just a little confused..
A bit of fun for the black and white challenge and the technique challenge.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
memarch-technique
,
bw-51
Casablanca
ace
Is it a pan or is it a kettle? I don't think it knows! Fun image
March 30th, 2020
Brigette
ace
very cool abstract
March 30th, 2020
