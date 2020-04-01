Previous
Photo 1190

Lots of time to fill in....

Our back yard looks quite different with the IR camera. The granite rocks still look pretty good though. :)
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Oh this looks so good, especially on black. fav.
April 1st, 2020  
