Photo 1213
No more red....
It was black and red! One of 67 dismal failures when optimistically deciding to play with the Custom settings in the menu for the IR camera.
Now to try to find the settings that work - this was way too hard to do!
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
etsooi-119
,
darkroom-duotone
