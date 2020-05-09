IR+ #1

An early Mother's Day present arrived - some filters for the IR camera.

This is pretty much SOOC from the IR camera with an ND2 filter attached. This is all very new to me - but the filter seemed to produce a greater contrast with slightly blue tinges added to the white and the sky slightly lightened. All in all a very useful result.

I'm guessing that the shutter speed was a bit longer allowing more light to enter - but not enough to give the vivid blue of overexposure????????? Any suggestions would be gratefully received. :)