IR+ #1 by robz
Photo 1228

IR+ #1

An early Mother's Day present arrived - some filters for the IR camera.
This is pretty much SOOC from the IR camera with an ND2 filter attached. This is all very new to me - but the filter seemed to produce a greater contrast with slightly blue tinges added to the white and the sky slightly lightened. All in all a very useful result.
I'm guessing that the shutter speed was a bit longer allowing more light to enter - but not enough to give the vivid blue of overexposure????????? Any suggestions would be gratefully received. :)
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Margo ace
this is a very nice shot
May 10th, 2020  
Jason ace
Another great image from this camera ;)
May 10th, 2020  
