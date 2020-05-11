Previous
Next
Daisies on blue.. by robz
Photo 1230

Daisies on blue..

Not much more to say about this except that this was the blue image that Katrina @koalagardens originally suggested might make a good background texture. It certainly did lift the daisy out of its dull greens.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh yes, that's perfect!
May 13th, 2020  
Helge Erik Storheim
Pretty!
May 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise