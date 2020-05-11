Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1230
Daisies on blue..
Not much more to say about this except that this was the blue image that Katrina
@koalagardens
originally suggested might make a good background texture. It certainly did lift the daisy out of its dull greens.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2269
photos
101
followers
72
following
337% complete
View this month »
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th January 2020 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh yes, that's perfect!
May 13th, 2020
Helge Erik Storheim
Pretty!
May 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close