Previous
Next
One good guy, Five bad guys.... by robz
Photo 1260

One good guy, Five bad guys....

We sent 20 grass samples to the Qld Herbarium for identification. They identified five of them as introduced weeds. So, One of these is a Good guy!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise