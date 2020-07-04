Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1284
Winter seas.
Our winters are my favourite time for the beach - few winds, warm sun, gentle seas, blue, blue water as far as you can see.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2326
photos
99
followers
76
following
351% complete
View this month »
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd June 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Now that is the kind of winter I wish I had! I love the layers of this shot- so calming and peaceful with all those blues. fav
July 3rd, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful lines and colors and I like how the amount of sky is the same as the amount of sand
July 3rd, 2020
FBailey
ace
A perfect view
July 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close