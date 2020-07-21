Previous
Beautiful Bagara by the sea #3 by robz
Photo 1301

Beautiful Bagara by the sea #3

Pandanus palms are found along a lot of the Qld coast - and along creeks in the rainforest area. I love their odd shapes...
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Gorgeous
July 23rd, 2020  
Love it, looks gorgeous on black.
July 23rd, 2020  
