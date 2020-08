A brewery pub with style!!

I may have mentioned that Errol likes craft beer... Unfortunately it is often found in industrial type buildings where you sit around in a tin shed surrounded by metal vats. With not a wine in sight! This was different - it was the first craft brewery in Qld - and situated in the original sandstone post office at Townsville. Fantastic vintage building, great staff, good food and nice wine. A Win-Win situation. :)