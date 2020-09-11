Previous
The climb up.. by robz
Photo 1353

The climb up..

Water erosion of the sandstone cliffs has produced some amazing structures The amphitheatre is the most stunning. To see it you have to climb up into the actual cavern. :)
11th September 2020

Rob Z

Margo ace
That looks a challenge
September 11th, 2020  
