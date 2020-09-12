Previous
Next
Into the washing machine... by robz
Photo 1354

Into the washing machine...

The amphitheatre is huge! Those small shrubs shown leaning over the gap in the roof are actually full sized Eucalypts!
During the wet season water flows in through a creek entry on the far side. But the exit (that people use to enter the space) is much smaller than the entry for the water. Water builds up and swirls around inside the space - picking up rocks etc which then carve horizontal scratches on the walls.......
This collage shows Errol entering, the floor, 2 walls of the amphitheatre and the hole in the roof.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise