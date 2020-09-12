Into the washing machine...

The amphitheatre is huge! Those small shrubs shown leaning over the gap in the roof are actually full sized Eucalypts!

During the wet season water flows in through a creek entry on the far side. But the exit (that people use to enter the space) is much smaller than the entry for the water. Water builds up and swirls around inside the space - picking up rocks etc which then carve horizontal scratches on the walls.......

This collage shows Errol entering, the floor, 2 walls of the amphitheatre and the hole in the roof.