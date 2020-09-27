Sign up
Photo 1369
Some wet weather #1
A rather weird sooc half and half.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2415
photos
99
followers
78
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th September 2020 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Pouring with rain outside my window, so this resonates with me!
October 2nd, 2020
Lesley
ace
Very interesting shot. I'm confused but impressed. :)
October 2nd, 2020
