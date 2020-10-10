Previous
Next
Sixty Four years later... by robz
Photo 1382

Sixty Four years later...

I was born on the Gold Coast and can easily remember the first high rise building appearing.
It was built in 1956 on a barren expanse of sand that had been previously mined for minerals. It was all of 5 stories high!
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wow, and look at it now. Fabulous capture of this lovely scene.
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise