Photo 1382
Sixty Four years later...
I was born on the Gold Coast and can easily remember the first high rise building appearing.
It was built in 1956 on a barren expanse of sand that had been previously mined for minerals. It was all of 5 stories high!
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana
ace
Wow, and look at it now. Fabulous capture of this lovely scene.
October 9th, 2020
