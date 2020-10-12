Sign up
Added interest...
Flat, dry plains, scorched trees, dying, sparse ground cover - and then these huge termite nests add some interest. :)
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Denise Wood
Oh dear!!! Such a contrast to what I just posted! Hopefully I can send some rain up your way. fav
October 11th, 2020
Sharon Lee
Looks apocalyptic
October 11th, 2020
