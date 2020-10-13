Previous
Next
sundew #2 by robz
Photo 1385

sundew #2

These are such funny little plants - some are bright red, form big mats of plants and stay flat to the ground as they set their traps for insects. They are pretty tough for such a delicate looking little thing. :)
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise