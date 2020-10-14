Sign up
Photo 1386
Sundew #1
Sundews come and go depending on the weather. Some, like this one, are tall and branching and produce a tall pink flower. Unfortunate insects appear as black blobs in the sticky little cup. :0
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th September 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
