Look carefully... by robz
Look carefully...

Role reversal - the beetles consume the bird...
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
Omw, that looks scary!
January 17th, 2021  
