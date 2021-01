A quiet time....

At one end of a huge display area, hosting a 44m snake composed of 1620 individual art pieces created by Sidney Nolan, is a round table inviting any person to have a seat. Why do that? To take part in a joint project exploring quietness of the mind and concentration on a given task. The task is to count grains of rice, one at a time, in order to produce a small mound which can be added to the overall count for the project. No talking or interactions are permitted.