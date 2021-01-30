Previous
Next
Australia's oldest bridge.. by robz
Photo 1493

Australia's oldest bridge..

and it still functions as the main entry point into Richmond in Tasmania. It was build by convict labour using blocks hand hewn from quarries by convicts.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an achievement.
February 1st, 2021  
Louise ace
Lovely photo and an interesting story with it.
February 1st, 2021  
Fr1da
I love this bridge. It is beautifully made by the convicts and has wonderful arches.
February 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise