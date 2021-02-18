Previous
Wombat Pool. by robz
Wombat Pool.

Cradle Mountain N.P.
Wet, foggy, cold, windy on the mountains, beautiful, rugged and fabulous.
The water is stained orange from the button grass. The wombats leave inch long cubes of poo on the walkways - why push through scrub when there's a path.
Rob Z

