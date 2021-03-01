Highfield House in the distance..

From here, the London-based Van Diemens Land company (VDL Co) explored the region, established large farming operations with the help of convict labour and engaged in a hostile relationship with local Tasmanian Aborigine clans.

The Van Diemens Land Company was established in London in 1824 with a plan to make a fortune from fine merino wool, an industry thriving in other parts of Van Diemens Land.

With a large part of the company's land grant a great distance away and — as it turned out — unsuitable for wool-growing, the principle enterprise failed.

A more controversial aspect of the early VDL Company story is that a massacre of Aboriginal Tasmanians is thought to have taken place at the Woolnorth property.

There has been much debate about the circumstances and scale of any massacre but some believe around 30 men were killed in an ambush by VDL Co employees at Cape Grim.

There are numerous stone and timber built outbuildings including impressive stables, a chapel and the euphemistically named 'convict barracks', better known locally as ruins of a gaol.

"I don't think Highfield would have survived without convict labour," the caretaker, Mr Smith said.



"People didn't like coming here, especially when they got to know the place. There was nothing here!



"You think where those barracks are, on top of a hill, open to every wind direction. It would be the coldest, coldest place, oh dear!"



