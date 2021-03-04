Previous
Canopy Shyness... by robz
Canopy Shyness...

When someone pointed this out to us it was fascinating. The trees avoid each other!! Apparently there have been many suggestions as to why this happens - from 1920 onwards - but there's still no fully proven theory.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Wendy ace
Very neat - nature is so strange at times.
March 7th, 2021  
