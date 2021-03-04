Sign up
Photo 1526
Canopy Shyness...
When someone pointed this out to us it was fascinating. The trees avoid each other!! Apparently there have been many suggestions as to why this happens - from 1920 onwards - but there's still no fully proven theory.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd January 2021 9:52am
Wendy
ace
Very neat - nature is so strange at times.
March 7th, 2021
