A piece of railway history...

The West Coast Wilderness Railway is a reconstruction of the Mount Lyell Mining and Railway Company railway in Tasmania between Queenstown and Regatta Point, Strahan. The railway is significant because of its Abt rack system to conquer the mountainous terrain through rainforest, with original locomotives still operating on the railway today.
The railway utilised the Abt rack and pinion system for steep sections. Because of the gradients, tonnages were always limited on the railway. The gauge is 3 ft 6 in
The steepest gradient on the rack section was 1 in 12 (8.33%). The line includes the steepest gradient climbed by a regular train in the Southern Hemisphere, between Dubbil Barril and Rinadeena
Rob Z

Richard Brown ace
Interesting shot and narrative. I'm really missing seeing some steam engines. It's exactly 1 year ago today since I last saw one!
March 7th, 2021  
Wendy ace
This is such a great shot and history! That is a really steep gradient they had.
The engineers who designed this back then were amazing!
March 7th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
Great narrative. And shot too.
March 7th, 2021  
