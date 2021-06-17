Previous
Next
Bird platform... by robz
Photo 1631

Bird platform...

....jutting out over the small creek at the back of our house.
The possums love to use it as a highway....
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely platform to view the trees and wildlife.
June 16th, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
I'd like that out in my backyard :) Clever possums! fav
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise