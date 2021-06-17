Sign up
Photo 1631
Bird platform...
....jutting out over the small creek at the back of our house.
The possums love to use it as a highway....
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2674
photos
115
followers
73
following
446% complete
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th May 2021 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely platform to view the trees and wildlife.
June 16th, 2021
Denise Wood
ace
I'd like that out in my backyard :) Clever possums! fav
June 16th, 2021
