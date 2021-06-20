Sign up
Photo 1634
Tough as....
I love these short, stunted, tough Eucalypts that grow on the Granite domes. They never give up!!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2678
photos
116
followers
74
following
447% complete
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
2nd February 2005 6:56am
Lesley
ace
Ooh I love the drama
June 20th, 2021
