Photo 1638
Above the clouds..
No snow - but lots of cold and clouds.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2681
photos
118
followers
74
following
448% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th June 2021 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This does have a chilly feel.
June 24th, 2021
