Photo 1662
Composite fun #3 - Darn security light!!
For the new composite challenge - fun with no specified theme...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45340/new-composite-challenge
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th June 2021 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite38
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
LOL I understand- my neighbor has one and it shines right into our living room as if they're interrogating us! well done on the composite work.
July 25th, 2021
