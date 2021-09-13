Previous
Asteraceae Xerochrysum bracteatum - Golden Everlasting Daisy by robz
Photo 1719

Asteraceae Xerochrysum bracteatum - Golden Everlasting Daisy

One of the earliest wild flowers to flower in Spring.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Rob Z

