Previous
Next
For interest while you wait... by robz
Photo 1793

For interest while you wait...

This is a composite of 2 murals - one on each side of the train station. We'll probably see a lot of more of this sort of think in the next 10 years, as Qld gets prettied up to host the 2032 Olympics.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
491% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise