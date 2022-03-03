Sign up
Photo 1888
The "Green behind the Gold"...
That's how our council advertises the rainforest areas behind the beaches of the Gold Coast. At the moment, after all the rains, it's a pretty apt ad.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2932
photos
115
followers
82
following
517% complete
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
17th February 2022 10:17am
JackieR
ace
Hope you've been ok in these awful floods. Have visited the rainforest north of Brusbane- it was very dry!!!
March 12th, 2022
